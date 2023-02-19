No Covid-19 death in 24hrs; positivity rate 0.42pc

No Covid-19 death was reported in 24 hours in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445.

However, seven new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new numbers, the country’s total caseload rose to 2,037,750.

The daily case test positivity rate increased to 0.42 per cent from Saturday’s 0.28 per cent as 1,662 samples were tested.

The recovery rate increased to 98.12 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.