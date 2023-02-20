Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was admitted to United Hospital on Monday due to respiratory problem.

The party media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the matter at 12:30pm.

Earlier this morning, the senior BNP leader came to BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office. There he fell sick at 11:30am and was taken to the hospital.

He is now under close observation of the hospital specialist Prof Momenuzzaman, Shayrul Kabir added.

A week ago, Mirza Fakhrul with his wife returned to Dhaka from Singapore after taking treatment there.