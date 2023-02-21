Ex-MP Nurul Islam Khan dies

Jatiya Janata Party chairman and former lawmaker Nurul Islam Khan has died.

He died at about 12:50pm on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sylhet.

Aklis Ahmed Chowdhury, Sylhet Divisional Co-coordinator of the party, confirmed the news of death.

He said Nurul Islam Khan would be buried at his family graveyard at Sreedharpur village in Biswanath municipality of Sylhet at 8:30pm after three namaz-e-janazas.

Nurul Islam Khan lived at Amberkhana Housing Estate area in Sylhet city though he hailed from Sridharpur village in Biswanath.

He won the first general election of the country as Awami League candidate from Sylhet-7 constituency in 1973.

Later, he was defeated contesting the parliamentary elections from Sylhet-2 constituency (Biswanath-Osmani Nagar and Balaganj) in the 5th and 7th parliamentary elections held in 1991 and 1996 respectively as a Jatiya Janata Party candidate.

Nurul Islam Khan, also a freedom fighter, joined Language Movement of 1952, Six-Point Movement and Jukta Front election in 1954.