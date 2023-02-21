Herath looking forward to working with Hathurusingha for Bangladesh

Rangana Herath, the spin bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team, has expressed his excitement and confidence in Chandika Hathurusingha, the new head coach of the team. Herath has played with and under Hathurusingha before and believes that Bangladesh cricket will benefit from his presence.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made a recent announcement that Chandika Hathurusingha will take the helm as the head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team. Hathurusingha previously had a successful four-year tenure with the team, during which the Tigers experienced a significant improvement in their performance.

In a recent interview with the media, Herath clarified that he does not have a role in the selection of the squad for the upcoming England ODI series. However, he said, he is happy to provide information about the performance of spinners if the selectors or Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) ask for it.

According to Rangana Herath, Taijul Islam’s impressive performance against the West Indies in the previous series demonstrates his potential to succeed in ODIs.

“I think he has done well against West Indies in the last series. I see Taijul as a bowler who can do well in ODIs as well,” he said.

Herath also shared his thoughts on the ongoing spin camp. He expressed his desire to hold these camps regularly to ensure that the team is well-prepared for future matches with the new talented spinners.

Regarding the upcoming England series, Herath stated that the team’s ultimate goal is to win, but they must first follow the process and practice effectively.

With great enthusiasm, Herath also conveyed his positive outlook towards two promising players, whom he believes could be the potential game-changers for the Bangladesh cricket team. One of them is Aminul Islam Biplob, a player whom he has closely worked with for months, and the other is none other than Tanvir Islam, who secured the most wickets in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and played an integral part in the triumph of Comilla Victorians.