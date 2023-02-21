Quader wants Bangla among official UN languages

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday demanded to make Bengali one of the official languages of the United Nations.

“Let the spirit of Amar Ekushey inspire the fight against the anti-liberation forces,” he said.

Obaidul Quader made the comment after paying tribute at Central Shaheed Minar to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement by placing wreaths marking ‘Amar Ekushey’ — the International Mother Language Day and Shaheed Dibosh, UNB reports.

Awami League has taken a two-day programme on the occasion. The program includes – Wreath laying at the Central Shaheed Minar at 12.01 am on Monday night (after the President and Prime Minister).

National and party flags will be lowered to half-mast and black flags will be hoisted at the central office of Awami League, Bangabandhu Bhaban and all the unit offices of the organization across the country at 6:30 am on this day. Black badge bearing, wreath laying and paying respects at language Heroes’ graves and Central Shaheed Minar at Azimpur Cemetery with morning ferry (morning ferry will start from the south gate of New Market).

A discussion meeting of Awami League will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center on the occasion of International Mother Language Day on Wednesday (February 22) at 3 pm while Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the event.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier paid the homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shahid Minar here at one minute past midnight.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the language heroes.

Flanked by Cabinet members and senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, later placed another wreath at the Shaheed Minar on behalf of the party.