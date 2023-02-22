PM Sheikh Hasina witnesses design of airport underpass project

A landmark “underpass” is being constructed by the government to ease the movement of travelers, connecting Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), airport railway station, bus rapid transits (BRT) and Hazi Camp.

The Project dubbed as “Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Pedestrian Underpass”, with a length of over one kilometre, was presented before Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Witnessing the design and other aspects of the project, the premier expressed her satisfaction and said: “It is very beautiful. Everything I want is here.”

Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters about this.

“It is very beautiful. If it is implemented, a landmark thing will happen,” he quoted the premier as saying.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that traffic congestion and accidents will also reduce in those areas, and people will be able to board on planes after getting off the train as well as the environment will also be better.

She further said this project should be unique, beautiful and sustainable so that people can get services easily and smoothly.

Army Headquarters 24 Engineer Construction Brigade is entrusted with implementing this underpass construction project of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges with a length of 1070 meters at a cost of Taka 1183.87 crores.

In the presentation, it was shown that the underpass will have escalators, elevators, buggy facilities like airport alongside air conditioning system, natural light and ventilation.

Ventilation will be provided to ensure natural oxygen flow in case of power failure for any reason.

There will be eight entrances and exits. At the same time, the underpass will have modern fire fighting system and about 1.50 lakh litres of water will be kept in reserve for it.

Inside the underpass, the Language Movement, the Great War of Liberation, the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the culture of Bangladesh will be highlighted.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, among others, were present.