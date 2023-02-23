BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level

Mentioning that a movement has already been launched to unseat the government from power, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the government which has shattered people’s dreams must be ousted at any cost.

“We must have to bring down this government from power through a mass upsurge by spreading the movement at grassroots level,” he said while speaking at the beginning of an opinion sharing meeting with the people’s representatives from Rangpur at the BNP Chairperson’s Political Office at Gulshan in Dhaka on Thursday (February 23, 2023) afternoon.

The meeting began with the pro-BNP former and present union parishad chairmen in Rangpur division from 2001 to 2023.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “Khaleda Zia is in jail. She was given punishment in false cases. She has suffered imprisonment first and then kept in house arrest over the last four years. Some 35 lakh BNP leaders and workers have been sued in false cases. In spite of all these things, we must have to be united to defeat this government through a peaceful movement being united.”

The BNP Secretary General said, “We have unveiled a 10-point demands. Caretaker government system must have to be restored and the government must go from power. Election must be held under a caretaker government.”

Mirza Fakhrul also said, “Bangladesh is facing existential crisis. Awami League has occupied power for long 14 years. Democracy, the main spirit of independence, has been destroyed. They are destroying the democratic values constantly. They have destroyed the country’s electoral system. People are getting deviated from election. They are using the police and administration to suppress differences of opinion. Prices of oil, gas, fertilisers and essentials have been rising continuously. It is happening due to the rampant corruption of the government.”

BNP Acting Chairman Tareque Rahman joined the opinion-sharing meeting virtually from London.

The meeting was attended by BNP standing committee members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, vice-chairman Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, joint secretary general Habib un Nabi Khan Sohel, Rangpur Divisional organising secretary Asadul Habib Dulu, assistant organising secretary Abdul Khaleque, acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince, assistant office secretary Munir Hossain, Gaibandha District BNP president Professor Dr Mainul Hasan Sadique, Panchagarh district BNP Farhad Hossain Azad, among others.