Bangladesh’s garment factory now global top LEED Green factory

Bangladesh’s Garment Factory Green Textile Limited Unit 4 is now the global top LEED Green factory with a score of 104 out of 110, thus becoming the highest ever industry category project in the world.

Currently out of the best 10 environment-friendly factories in the world, 8 are located in Bangladesh, BSS reports.

According to BGMEA, all the top ten LEED factories got platinum certification. The factories which receive score of 80 or above get platinum certificate, factories which receive score of 60 to 79 receive gold certificate, factories which receive 50 to 59 score receive silver certificate while factories which receive 40 to 49 score are only certified factories.

Out of the 100 top companies, the highest 52 companies are from Bangladesh. The 2nd highest 10 LEED certified RMG companies are in China, 9 in Pakistan, 6 each in Sri Lanka and India while 4 each in Vietnam and Taiwan.

The BGMEA sources said the total number of LEED certified or environment-friendly factories in Bangladesh are 183 while 500 more factories are in the process of getting such certificate.

Some global firms give certificate of environment-friendly structures and out of those the US Green Building Council (USGBC) is the most prominent which gives Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certificates.