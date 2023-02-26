Writ seeks probe into AL MP Golap’s 9 houses in US

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking directives to investigate the reports of Awami League (AL) lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Miah Golap’s nine houses in US’s New York.

Barrister Saydul Haque Sumon filed the writ on Sunday for public interest.

Chief Election Commission, chairmen of ACC and NBR, and home secretary have been made respondents in the writ.

The hearing of the petition will likely to be held before the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat this week.

Abdus Sobhan Golap bought the properties between 2014 and 2019. He first bought an apartment in 2014. Of the nine properties, which cost Golap about $4 million, eight were bought with upfront cash payments.

He became a member of parliament in the 2018 national election.