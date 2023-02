PM Sheikh in Mithamain, inaugurates Abdul Hamid Cantonment

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached the Haor upazila Mithamain in Kishoreganj district.

A helicopter carrying the Premier reached Mithamain around 10:55am on Tuesday.

She inaugurated the newly constructed Freedom Fighter Abdul Hamid Cantonment at 11:20am.

Sheikh Hasina addresses a rally in President Abdul Hamid’s village home at Kamalpur after lunch.