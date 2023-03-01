Mirpur-10 Metro Rail station opens to commuters

Mirpur-10 Metro Rail Station has opened to commuters, nearly two months after the inauguration of the country’s much-awaited metro rail.

The station doors were opened for passengers at about 8.30am.

From today, the train can pick up and drop off passengers at Mirpur-10 Metro Rail Station.

With this, five out of nine Metro Rail stations have been opened, so far.

The government started the operation of Metro Rail service on December 28 last year on a limited scale, and there was no stoppage between Uttara North and Agargaon stations. On December 29, the government made the metro rail open to the public.

Later, the government opened Metro Rail’s Pallabi and Uttara Centre stations on January 25 and February 18, respectively.