Transport owners, workers call indefinite strike on Sylhet-Jakiganj route

Transport owners and workers of Sylhet called a strike on Sylhet-Jakiganj route for an indefinite period from Thursday morning, protesting the ‘disorderly’ movement of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) buses on the route.

The transport leaders came up with the announcement on Sunday night following a joint meeting of Sylhet district road transport owners’ association and Sylhet district bus, minibus coach microbus owners-workers’ union at the office of the council in the city’s Kadamtali area.

The leaders said a memorandum was submitted to the department concerned of the government not to allow more than four trips of BRTC buses on the route on January 11 and 23 respectively but yet to get any response.

said they earlier called an indefinite strike to press home their demand on January 30, but later it was withdrawn following an assurance from the local administration.

Apart from this, the strike will be extended to divisional level once the demands are not met within the timeframe, they said.

Sylhet Road Transport Owners’ Association President Abul Kalam in the chair, General Secretary Shah Md Ziaur Rahman Kabir, were,among others present.