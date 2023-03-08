PM Sheikh Hasina leaves Doha for home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left Doha for home on Wednesday morning wrapping her four-day official visit to Qatar.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier and her entourage departed Hamad International Airport at 8:00am local time (11am BD time). The flight is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 3:00pm, reports UNB.

Hasina arrived here on March 4 to attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5).

During her stay in Qatar, she attended the LDC5 conference, several side-line events and a civic reception.

The PM also held meetings with different leaders including Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UNGA President Csaba Korosi.