Gulistan blast: Another dies, death toll rises to 22

Gulistan building explosion death toll has risen to 22 as another burn victim succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Md Yasin Arafat, 26, succumbed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery while he was undergoing treatment there.

With this, the death toll from the explosion has risen to 22.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, Coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Yasin died at about 8:00pm. He suffered 50 per cent burn injuries of his body. He was in critical condition from the very first day.

Deceased Yasin Arafat, son of Abdul Khaleque, hailed from Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district. He lived at his maternal uncle Mohammad Azim’s house at Maghbazar in the capital.

Earlier in the day, rescue workers from Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the body of another victim from the seven-storey commercial building at Siddique Bazar.

The victim was identified as Mehedi Hasan Swapan, manager of Bangladesh Sanitary, said Assistant Director of Fire Service (Dhaka Zone) Aktaruzzaman.

His body was recovered at about 12pm on Thursday, according to family sources.

The death toll may rise further since over 30 more critically-injured patients are taking treatment at different hospitals.

The explosion that occurred in a restaurant called Cafe Queen in the basement of the six-storey building in Gulistan’s Siddikbazar area on Tuesday afternoon has so far claimed 22 lives and injured over 100 people.