Medical admission test held without any difficulty: Health Minister

Without any problem, the medical admission test was held, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque.

Committee was formed involving expert physicians for the examination. They (physicians) have formulated question papers. And the question papers were sent to each examination centre after tracking and using digital system.

The minister came up with the information after visiting an exam centre at Dhaka University today.

Mentionable, some 1 lakh 39 thousand students took part in the medical admission test.