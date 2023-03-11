PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurates 103 dev projects in M’singh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated 73 newly completed development works and laid foundation stones of 30 others in Mymensingh.

The 73 development works have been implemented under 23 projects at a cost of Tk 570 crore, while 30 other development works will be implemented under 14 projects at the cost of Tk 2,762 crore.

The premier unveiled the name plaques of the development works before addressing a mammoth public rally at the Circuit House ground in Mymensingh city.

The development works opened today include mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman adjacent to the central Shaheed Minar of Mymensingh, the 50-bed Dr Mushfiqur Rahman Shubho Memorial Islamic Mission Hospital at Sirta village in Sadar upazila, construction of a 1000-seat auditorium and community center at Trishal upazila, sanitation projects including water supply and human waste management in 32 municipalities, construction of 4-storey academic buildings in 21 schools and colleges, five bridges, construction of two monuments, three markets and six buildings, construction of seven box culverts and 70-km roads, construction a six-storey building for Mymensingh District Social Service Office, construction of two Ansar barracks, development of 10-km roads and 3.5-km RCC drain in Mymensingh city, installation of lampposts and garden lights in Mymensingh city, construction of embankment to protect Charalgi union of Gafargaon from erosion caused by the Brahmaputra river, construction of Mymensingh Sadar Upazila Parishad Complex Bhaban, construction of new Mymensingh Sadar Upazila Parishad Hospital, development of Gorbakura-Karaitli land port at Haluaghat, construction of Sheikh Kalam Indoor Stadium, Institute of Health Technology, construction of the main building of District Lawyers Association (Shaheed Advocate Nazrul Islam Bhaban) and three Upazila Health Complexes in three upazilas.

Among the development works whose foundation stones were laid include development of the road and drainage network of Mymensingh, development of electricity distribution system development project in Mymensingh zone, construction of three bridges, construction of hostel for working women in Fulbaria of Mymensingh, construction of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, Sheikh Rehana Hall and Rosy Jamal Hall in Bangladesh Agricultural University, construction of 500-bed five-storey student hostel in Government Ananda Mohan College, construction of 7 regional offices for Bangladesh Public Service Commission, construction of a four-story office and dormitory building for additional director of the agricultural extension department in the greater Mymensingh region and development of roads and drainage network in Mymensingh city.