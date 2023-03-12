Ireland team reach Sylhet

Ireland cricket team arrived in Dhaka this morning and after a short break, reached Sylhet.

It is the first time that Ireland will play the Tigers in a bilateral series, with matches across all three formats.

The Bangladesh team are currently playing the T20I series against England which will end on March 14 before the Tigers depart for Sylhet to play the three-match ODI series against Ireland, which begins on March 18.

Ireland will play Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series from March 18 to March 23, all the matches taking place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The teams will then move to Chattogram for the three-match T20I to be played on March 27th, 29th and 31st respectively.

The lone Test will be played at Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from April 4 till April 8.

Ireland are slated to play a warm-up match on March 15 ahead of the ODI series. The match timings of the ODI and T20I series saw changes compared to the ongoing series against England. The first two ODIs against Ireland will begin at 2 PM. The third ODI may coincide with Ramadan and is slated to begin at 2:30 PM.

While the T20Is against England are scheduled to be played from 3 PM, the Ireland T20Is will be played at 2PM.

Ireland made two changes to their original squad. Fionn Hand replaced Josh Little in the ODI squad and Conor Olphert in the T20I squad. Hand has also been included in the Test squad.

