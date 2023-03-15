Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public

Two other metro rail stations–Kazipara and Mirpur-11–were opened for commuters from Wednesday morning.

Now, the passengers can get into and down at these stations. The two stations were opened at 8:30am.

The trains at all the stations run from 8:30am to 12:30pm every day of the week except Tuesday.

The metro rail will now stop at Uttara North, Uttara Center, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara and Agargaon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 28, 2022, inaugurated the country’s first-ever metro rail and it was opened to the public the following day.