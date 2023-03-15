SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers’ protest

Voting in Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election has been suspended as pro-BNP lawyers started demonstrations soon after the polls began.

Awami League-backed white panel lawyers started gathering in a queue from 8am to cast their votes. And some have cast their votes. But, later, authorities suspended the voting due to BNP-backed lawyers’ protest in the polling centre.

A tense situation is now prevailing on the SCBA premises where additional law enforcers have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

According to AL-backed lawyer AKM Amin Uddin Manik, the voting has been suspended this morning as pro-BNP lawyers staged demonstration demanding formation of a fresh election conducting committee under an acceptable person.

On Tuesday night, some 3,000 ballot papers were torn. Since then, additional police have been deployed there.