Bangladesh UN envoy presents his credentials to the International Seabed Authority

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York, has presented his credentials to Michael W. Lodge, the Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority, as the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the International Seabed Authority.

The presentation ceremony took place at the Secretariat of the International Seabed Authority in Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday (March 16), according to a message received from New York on Friday.

Following the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Muhith and Secretary General Lodge had a bilateral meeting and they discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and the International Seabed Authority.

Referring to the Presidency of Bangladesh in the Assembly of the Authority in 2016 and its Presidency in the Council in 2020, Secretary-General applauded the invaluable contribution of Bangladesh to the work of the International Seabed Authority.

Mentioning blue economy as a new development frontier for Bangladesh, Ambassador Muhith stressed on the need for enhanced cooperation between Bangladesh and ISA in the fields of capacity building and technology transfer for the exploitation, conservation, scientific management, and utilization of our marine resources. In return, Secretary-General reiterated to work closely with Bangladesh in the days to come.

Made up of 167 Member States including Bangladesh, the International Seabed Authority is mandated to organize, regulate and control all mineral-related activities in the seabed area for the benefit of humankind as a whole. Its Headquarters is located in Kingston, Jamaica.