Transport strike in Habiganj for an indefinite period

Habiganj Correspondent : Transport movement in Habiganj remained suspended from Sunday morning following a strike called by the District Road Transport Workers Union and Ambulance Owners Workers Association.

The strike began at 6am.

They called the indefinite strike to press home their nine-point demand including ambulance parking facility on the premises of Habiganj Sadar Hospital.

Passengers have been suffering immensely as the transport workers went on strike without any prior announcement.