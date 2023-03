The National Moon-sighting committee will sit on Wednesday (March 22) evening to decide the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Shaila Sharmin, a spokesperson for the Islamic Foundation, said the committee will meet at Baitul Mukarram at 6:30pm after Mugrib prayer to decide the date.

If the moon of Ramadan is sighted on Wednesday evening, Ramadan will start on Thursday (March 23). And 20 rakat Tarawih prayers will be offered on Wednesday after Isha prayer.