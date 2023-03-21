President Shahabuddin: Appellate Division also rejects writ chaleging EC’s gazette

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Tuesday also rejected the writ filed challenging the legality of the Election Commission’s gazette that declared Md Shahabuddin as president.

The Appellate Division Justice Md Jahangir Hossain rejected the writ.

Now, there is no legal bar for Md Shahabuddin to take oath as president, according to the court order.

Attorney general Sheikh Mohammad Morshed and assistant attorney general Md Saiful Alam stood for the state, while Supreme Court lawyer MA Aziz Khan on behalf of petition.

Earlier on March 15, the High Court rejected two separate writs filed challenging the legality of the process for electing Shahabuddin as president. The writs were filed on March 7 and March 12.

Md Shahabuddin, a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, was declared president-elect of Bangladesh on February 13.

Incumbent President Abdul Hamid’s tenure will expire on April 24 and he cannot become president again as he was elected for two terms.

According to Article 123 of the constitution, the presidential election must be held 60 to 90 days before the expiry of each five-year term.