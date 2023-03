Bangladesh U-17 women beat India by 1-0 at the ongoing SAFF U17 Women’s Championship at the BSSS Mostofa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur on Friday.

The only goal of the match came in the 74th minute as India’s Akhila Rajan headed the ball inside their own net.

With this victory, Bangladesh is second in the table with 6 points in 3 matches. Russia tops with 6 points in two matches. On the other hand, India is third with 3 points in two matches.