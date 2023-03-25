Two siblings killed in Habiganj road accident

Two siblings were killed and three others injured as a tractor rammed auto-rickshaw at Baniachong upazila of Habiganj district on Saturday evening.

The accident took place at Bhatiopara area of the upazila at around 7 pm.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Moeen, 60, Taj Uddin, 35, sons of Kalai Ullah, residents of Chilapanja village of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Baniachong Police Station officer-in-charge Ajay Chandra Deb said a tractor rammed the auto-rickshaw from opposite direction at Bhatipara area when they were returning home on the three wheeler, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three others of the family critically injured.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the bodies, however the tractor driver managed to flee the scene.

Later, the injured were admitted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital and legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.