Bangladesh clinch T20 series defeating Ireland by 77 runs

Bangladesh on Wednesday won T20I series defeating Ireland in the second T20I of three-match series by 77 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh won the first T20I at the same venue under the DL Method as the match was shortened due to bad weather.

Ireland scored 125 runs after losing 9 wickets in second T20I on Wednesday.

Liton finished his fastest half-century from only 18 balls and has broken the record of Mohammad Ashraful who had hit fifty off 20 balls against West Indies in 2007. He scored 83 runs off 41 balls before dismissed by Ben White.

Meanwhile Shakib Al Hasan has reached a new milestone as he became the highest wicket-taker in T20Is during the second T20I against Ireland. Shakib took five wickets while Taskin Ahmed took three.

Earlier, Bangladesh scored 202 runs losing three wickets in 170 overs against Ireland in the second T20I.

Following the second rain-delay, the match has been reduced to 17-over-a-side and started at 3:40pm local time. Opener Rony Talukdar dismissed in 44 runs after facing 23 balls while Litton Das in not out 78 runs off 33 balls.

Ireland won the toss and decided to field first in the second T20I. However, the start of the match delayed due to rainfall.

Playing XI:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Ben White