College student ‘kills herself’ in Habiganj

A college student allegedly committed suicide taking poison in Baniachang upazila of Habiganj district on Wednesday night.

The deceased Samapti Rani Baishnab, 20, daughter of Kalibashi Baishnab, a first year student Diploma Nursing of North East Nursing College in South Surma. She used to live at a rented hostel in Badikona area of South Surma.

Police said Samapti took poison around 10pm on Wednesday. She was taken to North East Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state. Later, she was shifted to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where she died around 11pm.

Officer-in-charge of South Surma Police Station of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Suman Kumar Chawdhury said they seized the packet of poison. The detailed could be known after investigation.