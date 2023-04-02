Jatiya Party hosts iftar for foreign diplomats

Jatiya Party on Sunday (April 2, 2023) hosted an Iftar party and dinner at a city hotel in honour of foreign diplomats working in Bangladesh.

Besides, senior leaders belonging to Awami League, BNP and other political parties, and civil society representatives joined the Iftar party.

Foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka, including ambassadors, high commissioners and representatives from around 18 countries participated in the Iftar party and dinner.

US Ambassador Peter Haas, British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, German Ambassador, Cosovo Ambassador, Algerian Ambassador, Iran Ambassador, Chinese Ambassador among others were present.

On behalf of Jatiya Party, party chairman and deputy leader of the opposition in parliament Golam Mohammad Quader, secretary general Advocate Mujibul Huq Chunnu, senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid MP and Syed Abu Hossain Babla, among others, were present.

Among the guests, Awami League presidium member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, BNP standing committee members Dr Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, BNP Chairperson’s adviser Monirul Huq Chowdhury, Dhaka City South BNP convener Abdus Salam, Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh secretary general Major (Retd) Abdul Mannan, among others, were present.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Krishak Sramik Janata League president Bangabir Kader Siddiqui, Gana Forum president Mostafa Mohsin Montu, executive president Subrata Chowdhury, NAP President Jebel Rahman Ghani, AB Party joint convener Tajul Islam and Gana Odhikar Parishad joint convener Mahfuzur Rahman were present.