Inward remittance hits record high $2.02b in March

Inward remittance flow to Bangladesh witnessed a seven-month high in March as expatriate Bangladeshis sent a remarkable amount of greenback worth around $2.02 billion to their near and dear ones centring the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Expatriates sent home $2.02 billion last month, the highest since September last year when $1.53 billion flew into the country, data from the Bangladesh Bank showed, reports BSS.

The last month’s receipts were nearly 29.3 percent higher than February’s $1.56 billion and 8.5 percent higher from $1.85 billion recorded in March last year.

A central bank official told the national news agency that remittances usually go up before the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated in this month.

The official also said that the latest inflow of remittances would certainly help both the central bank and the government manage the macroeconomic situation.