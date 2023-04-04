Again flood risk in Sylhet!

It has been raining in Sylhet since the beginning of Chaitra. A storm blows every night. The Meteorological Department has said that rain will continue throughout this month. There may even be floods towards the end of the month.

Last year there was a terrible flood in Sylhet. Sylhet is affected by floods 3 times in a year. This time too, there is a threat of flooding before the arrival of monsoon.

According to the long-term forecast of the Meteorological Department for the month of April, there may be short-term flash floods in the north-eastern part of the country i.e. Sylhet at the end of this month.

According to the Meteorological Department, the country received more rain than normal last March. It may rain naturally in this month of April. There may be a couple of light pressures in this month. One of these could take the form of a cyclone. Flash floods may also occur in the northeastern region of the country this month.

Meteorologists said that more than half of Chaitra month has passed. However, in Sylhet, the familiar dynamism of this month was not felt. A mild heat wave prevailed in two parts of the country for some time. However, the weather was fairly favorable for most of the month. It also rained intermittently for a few days.

The Sylhet division has received the most rainfall in the last month. Maximum 13 days of the month rained in this department. The record average rainfall in this section is 158.5 millimeters. During this period the normal rainfall rate of this section is 120 mm.

The forecast for the month of April also said that this month there will be more rain than usual in the country. In this month, three to five days of light or moderate thunderstorms with hail and one to two days of severe Kalbaisakhi storms are likely in the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, one to two low pressure areas are likely to form in the Bay of Bengal in April, one of which may develop into a cyclone. Again, two to three mild and moderate heatwaves may occur in this month.

According to the weather forecast for the month of April, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in the north-eastern region of the country and near uplands by the end of this month. In view of this, a short-term flash flood situation may occur in the north-eastern part of the country (Sylhet).

Meteorological office has said that it will rain only in Sylhet region for the next few days.