BNP’s role in Bangabazar fire being investigated: Quader

Mentioning that the traders’ dreams have been burnt due to Bangabazar fire, ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government is investigating whether BNP had any role behind the fire.

“Instead of standing beside the affected traders, BNP has started doing politics over the Bangabazar fire,” he said while speaking at an iftar items distribution programme of Lalbagh Thana Awami League at Azimpur Government Colony ground on Thursday (April 6) afternoon.

Criticizing the BNP for its movement in the holy month of Ramadan, Obaidul Quader alleged that BNP has brought sufferings to common people blocking roads at 300 places even in Ramadan. “Awami League will also announce peaceful sit-in programme if BNP brings sufferings for people, creates indiscipline and instigate arson attacks,” he said.

AL general secretary said the BNP is trying to politicize the fire incident without standing by the fire-affected people.

“Even if anyone dies due to a lightning strike, the BNP will blame the Awami League . . . It is being investigated whether the BNP has set fire to Bangabazar after failing to wage movement,” he added.

He said the BNP was doing sabotage after failing to launch a movement against the present government.

“They have hurt people in the past

They are still hurting people. The BNP has announced agitation programmes such as road blockades even in the month of fasting, but AL leaders and workers will stay beside the people with a peaceful programme simultaneously,” the AL minister mentioned.

Mentioning that the BNP’s bones have broken and these bones will not be paired up again, Quader said their movement was seriously injured when they went to Golapbagh.

Protest march of the BNP means a futile march as a team with broken knees cannot stand, said the veteran leader.

The AL general secretary said there is no use in threatening the Awami League as the country’s people have faith in Sheikh Hasina even during this crisis.

People will vote for Sheikh Hasina in the next election as she always keeps her words, Quader expressed hope.

He asked the BNP about the assurance of a fair vote, saying, “Who is your impartial person?”

The BNP wants an unusual caretaker government like 2001 and 2006 in the name of a caretaker, and the people of Bangladesh do not want that type of caretaker government in Bangladesh anymore, he said.

Presided over by Lalbagh Thana Awami League general secretary Matiur Rahman Jamal, the iftar distribution programme was also addressed by Awami League presidium member Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, organising secretary Mirza Azam, Dhaka City South Awami League president Abu Ahmed Mannafi and general secretary Humayun Kabir, among others.