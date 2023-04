PM Sheikh Hasina releases postage stamp on golden jubilee of JS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday released commemorative postage stamp marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

She formally released the postage stamp and the first day cover at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister used a special canceller.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and Chief Whip Noor-E Alam Chowdhury Liton, among others, were present.