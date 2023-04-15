Dhaka New Supermarket fire: 19 fall sick from heavy smoke

At least 19 people fell sick from the heavy smoke while fire fighters were trying to douse the blaze that broke out at Dhaka’s New Supermarket — next to New Market — early today.

Of them, 13 are firefighters, one fire service officer, two volunteers, two Ansar members and one Navy sergeant.

They have been admitted at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, UNB reports.

The fire at New Supermarket was brought under control around 9:10 am

A total of 28 firefighting units and teams of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force are still working to douse the fire.

Twelve Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) units are also working on the spot

The fire broke out around 5:40 am. The first firefighting unit reached the spot around 5:43 am.