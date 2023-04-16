Electricity supply less than half of demand in Sylhet!

PDB (Power Development Board) supplies electricity to Sylhet metropolis and suburbs. And rural areas of Sylhet including rural areas are supplied with rural electricity. But there have been allegations of ‘discriminatory’ treatment towards Sylhet metropolis and suburbs in the matter of electricity distribution.

Less than half of the demand is being supplied in Sylhet. As a result, city dwellers are not getting electricity for 8-10 hours out of 24 hours. Besides disrupting their daily work, they are in great pain. Disruption is also happening in the office-court proceedings.

According to the related sources, 42% of the electricity needs of all the divisions of PDB have been supplied in Sylhet on Saturday (April 15). The deficit was 58 percent. Due to which there was severe power outage in all areas of Sylhet city since Saturday morning.

Ramadan on one side, summer heat on the other. In such a situation, there is no electricity in Sylhet for the last few days. Just as the power goes off during Iftar, the power suddenly goes off during Seheri at night. People of Sylhet are not getting electricity for 8-10 hours day and night. The people of Sylhet are suffering from this.

Electricity Development Board (BUBO) Sales and Distribution Division Sylhet-2 Executive Engineer Shah-e-Arefin said on Sunday (April 16) at noon – his division needs 30 megawatts of electricity at this time today. But provided 17 mega.. The deficit is 13 mega. As a result, there is unscheduled load shedding in the area covered by Sales and Distribution Division, Sylhet-2. And due to the low supply, they have to face the cannon from the customers.

He said – PDB supplies electricity to Sylhet metropolis and suburbs. And rural areas of Sylhet including rural areas are supplied with rural electricity. But in terms of power distribution PDB is given less than rural power. They are getting less than half of PDB’s demand.

Kazi Mutassim Billah, in charge of Kumargaon grid, said that the complaint is not true. We are getting less from the National Grid. Distributing accordingly.

Meanwhile, those concerned say that generation fault due to sudden overheating and increased demand due to Eid are also the reasons for power outage. Due to the heat, the use of AC in homes, markets, offices has increased. Market shopping malls are open for a long time due to upcoming Eid. Apart from that, office courts, factories have not closed yet, so the demand for electricity has increased. This power outage will continue for three to four days. After that, the office will be closed for Eid at the mill factory. Then the load shedding problem will not exist.