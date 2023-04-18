Momen sees hope for Rohingyas’ repatriation in latest Chinese initiative

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday reiterated his hope that the Rohingyas will start returning to their place of origin in Myanmar acknowledging that he had a discussion on the issue with the Chinese side recently.

“Yes, we had a courtesy meeting (with a Chinese special envoy). Surely, there was a discussion on the Rohingya repatriation. We hope they will return to their homes with dignity,” Momen told reporters when asked about his recent meeting with Chinese special envoy Deng Xijun.

The Foreign Minister said many are working to help facilitate the Rohingya repatriation. “I should say they (China) have taken a very good initiative and they are working accordingly,” he added.

Asked whether the repatriation will begin anytime soon, Momen said, “That I can’t say until it is done.”

The foreign minister said there were two attempts to begin repatriation of the Rohingyas in the past but those efforts went in vain.

Momen said the Chinese side facilitates the discussion between Bangladesh and Myanmar and hoped that the Rohingyas will start returning to their homes.

The Chinese special envoy earlier visited Myanmar.