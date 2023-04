Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday

Motorcycles will be allowed to ply on the Padma Bridge from 6am on Thursday (April 20), as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s direction.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader came up with the information on Tuesday.

The motorbikes will ply through the left service lane of the bridge. The speed limit will be 60 km per hour.

But the bikes will not be allowed on the main bridge outside the service lane.