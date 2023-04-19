PM Sheikh Hasina asks party men to inquire about beneficiaries of govt projects

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the party leaders and activists to highlight the development activities of the government during the holy Eid-ul-Fitr vacation alongside inquiring about the beneficiaries of the government projects.

The premier gave the instruction in a video call at the party’s joint meeting held at the political office of the Awami League President in city’s Dhanmondi area around 11:30 on Wednesday.

Various types of allowances are being provided to the people of the country including women, men, children and the elderly persons through numerous schemes of the government.

She asked the party men to inquire whether these allowances are being received directly by the beneficiaries or not.

Leaders who attended the meeting said that Awami League President Sheikh Hasina instructed the leaders and activists to stand by the helpless people on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, to make the party more dynamic.

She urged all to highlight the development activities of the government on the occasion of the upcoming general elections.

She called upon AL men across the country to remain vigilant for arson attacks of BNP-Jamaat alongside making the countrymen aware of such arson attacks.

While talking to Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap over the mobile phone, she also asked the party leaders to plant trees for developing sound environment in the country.

Apart from giving instruction, she exchanged Eid greetings with AL leaders and activists and wished everyone a safe journey.

Earlier, a joint meeting was held with Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader Obaidul Quader in the chair.

AL presidium members and presidents-general secretaries of Dhaka City North and South units of AL and other allied organizations were present in the meeting.

Talking to journalist, AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua said that the Prime Minister asked all party men to raise public relations in view of the upcoming elections alongside exchanging Eid greetings.