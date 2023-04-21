Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday as Shawal moon sighted

Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated on Saturday in Bangladesh as Shawal moon has been sighted this evening.

The National Moon Sighting Committee sat at the Islamic Foundation’s board room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Maghrib prayers on Friday evening.

State Minister for Religious Affairs and chairman of the National Moon Sighting Committee Md Faridul Huque Khan chaired the meeting.

Meanwhile, all preparations for holding Eid congregations have already been completed in the capital and elsewhere in the country.

A large number of people have left Dhaka for their homes outside the capital to celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and all television channels will air special programmes and many newspapers will publish supplements on the occasion. Special food will be served in hospitals, jails and orphanages.

Islamic Foundation said there will be five jamaats at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The first jamaat will be held at 7:00am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and 10:45am.

Eid-ul-Fitr jamaats will also be held at mosques and Eidgahs all over the country.

The largest Eid-ul-Fitr jamaat (congregation) of the country will be held on the historic Sholakia Eidgah Maidan with participation of over thousands of devotees from home and abroad amid security measures.