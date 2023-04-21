Eidul-Fitr being celebrated in Dinajpur and Lalmonirhat in line with Saudi

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest Muslim religious festival, is being celebrated in some upazilas of Dinajpur and Lalmonirhat districts amid religious fervour in line with Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The early celebration comes a day before the nationwide celebration of Eid in Bangladesh on Saturday.

Our Dinajpur Correspondent adds: the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were held in Sadar, Chirirbandar, Biral, Kaharole, Birampur upazilas of the district in participation with several thousands of Muslim devotees in the morning.

Members of some 300 Muslim families in the Sadar upazila offered their Eid prayer conducted by Biral upazila’s Maheshpur Madrasa Director Abdur Razzak at 7:45am.

Moreover, Muslim devotees in Saitara Rubber Dam of Chirirbandar, Kamdevpur and Kazipara of Biral, Bhabanipur of Kaharole, Binail and Jotabani of Birampur completed their Eid prayers in the morning.

In 2007, some Muslims of the upazilas started fasting and other religious activities keeping consistency with Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Lalmonirhat Correspondent also adds: over 500 Muslims attended the Eid-ul-fitr prayer conducted by Maulana Abdul Majed at Munsipara Jame Masjid in Kaliganj upazila of the district at 9:15am.

Maulana Masum Billah, president of Munsipara Eidgaon Math, said they have been performing religious activities including Eid-ul-Fitr and Azha in line with Saudi Arabia with the belief that the Eid will be held on the same day across the world.

“Similarly we offered the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in participation with over 500 Muslims as the moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

ATM Golam Rasul, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj police station, said police patrolled in Kakina, Tusbhandar and Chandrapur unions to ensure security of the Muslims who offered the Eid prayer keeping consistency with Saudi Arabia.