Husband murdered in Jafflong resort, wife among 4 arrested

Four persons including wife have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of tourist Ale Imran at a resort at Jafflong at Goainghat upazila in Sylhet district.

Under primary interrogation, the arrested persons narrated the entire incident confessing their involvement in the murder. Legal steps against the arrested persons under the process, said Sylhet police super Abdullah Al Mamun.

The arrested were wife Khush Nahar, 21, her lover Mahidul Islam Mahin, 24, Nadim Ahmed Nayeem, 19, and Rakib, 20.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Abdullah Al Mamun said wife Khush Nahar tried several times to murder her husband Ale Imran due to her extramarital affair with Mahidul Islam Mahin. Finally, she made a plan to kill her husband in connivance with lover Mahin. Khush Nahar had an extramarital relation with Mahin for two and a half years. Mahin is a general manager of a private company in Dhaka. Following their extramarital affair, Khush Nahar and Mahin were trying to kill Ale Imran.

In sequel to it, Khush Nahar took her husband Imran to Jafflong in Sylhet on April 15 last. They went to Sylhet by train from Bhairab at night. On the same day, Mahin, his office employee Nadim and another absconding accused went to Sylhet from Dhaka by train. At about 7:45am on April 16, Ale Imran and Khush Nahar were staying at Room No. 101 of ‘Riverview Resort and Residential Hotel’ at Bollaghat in Jafflong while three other accused were staying at Hotel Shah Amin at Bollaghat in Jafflong.

According to their previous plan, Khush Nahar turned the CCTV camera in front of the hotel room to another direction. Then at about 10:00pm, Ale Imran felt headache and Khush Nahar gave him sleeping pills. As Ale Imran fell asleep, Khush Nahar called in her lover Mahin to her hotel room. At about 12:00 midnight, Mahin entered the hotel room along with his two accomplices. At about 2:00pm, Khush Nahar and Mahin strangled Ale Imran putting a gamcha around his neck. At that time, another accused Nadim held the legs of Ale Imran tightly, while the absconding accused kept a vigil outside the room. Being confirmed about the death, they hid the body near the hotel and put stones on it. Later at about 4:30am, the murderers fled the hotel by a CNG-driven autorickshaw.

In the afternoon of April 17, locals informed police after they found the body of an unidentified youth near the hotel beneath the stones. After recovery of the body, police learnt that it was tourist Ale Imran. He was the son of Abdul Jabbar of village Guroi under Nikli Police Station in Kishoreganj district.

After filing a murder case with Goainghat Police Station against the unidentified accused, police launched an investigation to identify the accused. Later at night on April 19, Goainghat police and Sylhet district detective branch arrested accused Nadim Ahmed Nayeem from his house in Narayanganj, Khush Nahar from Dhaka’s Basundhara residential area and Rakib from Kishoreganj.

Sylhet police super Abdullah Al Mamun also said they were trying to arrest Mahin.