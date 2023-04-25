Rizvi released from jail

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been released from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj after four and a half months of arrest.

He was released from the jail at 4.00pm on Tuesday after securing bail.

Leaders and activists of the party welcomed Rizvi at the jail gate.

On December 7 in 2022, Rizvi and over 400 BNP activists were arrested in a raid on the party’s Naya Paltan central office.

Rizvi’s lawyers said Rizvi was released as he was granted bail in 50 cases filed against him on different charges.