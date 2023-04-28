PM Hasina leaves Tokyo for Washington

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday left Tokyo for Washington on a six-day official visit to the USA on the second leg of her three-nation tour.

She wrapped up her four-day official visit to Japan on Friday. She arrived Japan on April 25 at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.

A flight of United Airlines carrying the premier took off from Haneda International Airport at 3:55pm on Friday Japan time (12:55pm Bangladesh time), said PM’s Speechwriter Md Nazrul Islam.

The flight is scheduled to land at Dulles International Airport in Washington at 3:50pm Washington time.

In Washington DC, Hasina will attend a programme on May 1, celebrating the 50 years of partnership between the World Bank and Bangladesh.

She has been invited by World Bank President David R Malpass.

On April 29, the managing director of the IMF will have a courtesy meeting with the prime minister.

A seminar titled “Reflection on 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank Partnership” will be organized at the headquarters of the World Bank in Washington DC, USA on May 1 highlighting the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

The prime minister and president of the World Bank will deliver speeches at the seminar.

At the event, the journey of Bangladesh’s development and the activities of the World Bank in the country over the last five decades will be highlighted.

Also, a multimedia exhibition entitled “Bangladesh – World Bank 50 years of Partnership” will be organised.

A private meeting of the World Bank board of directors will be held with the prime minister on the same day.

The senior executive officers of the US-Bangladesh Business Council will hold a private meeting with the PM on May 2.

After that, US Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Suzanne P. Clark will pay a courtesy call on the prime minister.

On the same day, she will participate in the high-level executive roundtable with the US business delegation at the invitation of US Bangladesh Business Council President Nisha Biswal and deliver a keynote address.

In the evening, the PM will give an interview to The Economist.

Later, the prime minister will attend an event organized by the Bangladeshi diaspora in the US as the chief guest.

She is scheduled to have a courtesy call on Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank.

On May 4, the prime minister is scheduled to leave Washington DC for the UK.

In the UK the PM will attend the coronation of King Charles III, to be hosted by Buckingham Palace on May 6.

Earlier on May 5, she will attend a reception for the King and Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace.

Also on the same day, the Commonwealth Leaders’ Forum – hosted by the Commonwealth secretary general – will be held at Marlborough House in presence of the king. Hasina will participate in these events.

It is expected that the heads of states or governments of about 130 countries (including the heads of governments of most Commonwealth countries) will participate in the coronation ceremony to be held in the UK after 70 years.

During the visit, PM Hasina will also attend a civic reception organized at a London hotel and exchange views with expat Bangladeshis and British citizens of Bangladesh origin.

The PM is expected to return home on May 9.