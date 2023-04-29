Action if anyone tries to deteriorate law and order before election: IGP

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday warned that any attempt to deteriorate the law and order situation before the national elections in Bangladesh would be dealt with an iron hand.

He came up with the remark while exchanging views with journalists at Sylhet Police lines in the city on Saturday noon, reports UNB.

The IGP said that police were capable of controlling the law and order situation in all elections including the city corporation ones.

“Police are ready to perform any duty entrusted by the Election Commission,” he said.

Al-Mamun also said that police along with people had been successful in preventing the spread of militancy and terrorism in the country following the Prime Minister’s zero tolerance policy against those.

Talking about rumour, the IGP said that legal action would be taken against those who will spread rumour in any situation.