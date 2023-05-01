Bidi workers demand increase of wages

Bidi industry workers have demanded an increase in their wages and keep provision of 6-day work week in bidi factories.

They made the demands at a rally organised by Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation on the occasion of May Day in front of the National Press Club on Monday, reports UNB.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Abdur Rahman, vice-president Nazim Uddin, publicity secretary Shamim Islam, among others, spoke at the rally while joint secretary Harik Hossain moderated it.

They also demanded an act for protection of workers in bidi industry, reduction of existing tariff on bidis in the budget of 2023-2024 and withdrawal of 10 per cent advance income tax on bidi to save the industry, said a press release.

Bidi Sramik Federation leaders said thousands of workers in the country make a living by working in the labour intensive bidi industry. But this traditional local industry is being destroyed by conspiracies of foreign multinational companies, they said.