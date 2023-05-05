AIIMS docs perform rare surgery to save women from scourge of cancer

Doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar performed are surgery for a rare variety of larynx (Voice box) cancer (Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma) to save the life of a young woman.

The 25-year-old woman from Jagatsinghpur district was afflicted with an advanced stage of the cancer at the junction of food and windpipe, causing difficulty in breathing and swallowing.

Unlike the usual variety of cancer, this was resistant to radiotherapy and chemotherapy. With progression of the diseases, the voice, respiration and food intake for the patient became challenging.

The group of 10 doctors comprising the Department of ENT, Surgical Gastroenterology took 14 hours to perform the challenging procedure.

The ENT surgeon removed the voice box (Larynx), upperpart of the wind pipe (Trachea), Pharynx, upper part of food pipe (Esophagus) and part of the thyroid gland.

Gastro surgeon dissected the colon and mobilized it into the neck through a tunnel made between the Sternum(Breast bone) and the heart connecting the base of tongue with the stomach, making anew food channel. Post operatively the patient was managed in ICU.

After two months of surgery, the patient is doing well with normal breathing and food intake.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas reiterating the commitment of the national institute to serve people with new vigour congratulated the team of doctors for this life saving surgery in a skillful way.

Dr. Dillip Kumar Samal, Associate Prof. ENT, Dr. Tanmay Dutta, Asst. Prof Surgical Gastroenterology and Dr. Ajitesh Sahu, Asst. Prof.(Anaesthesia) Dept. of Trauma & Emergency led the procedure. Dr. Pradipta Kumar Parida, HoD ENT guided the team. DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy has also congratulated the team for the effort.