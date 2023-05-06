Indo-Bangla border haat in Sylhet`s Bholaganj opens

Bholaganj border haat in Companyganj upazila of Sylhet was finally launched after several delays.

Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Minister Imran Ahmed MP inaugurated the program at 11 am on Saturday (06 May).

The Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet. Apart from Mujibur Rahman, members including president of East Khasi Hills haat Management Committee of Meghalaya, Bangladesh and India were also present.

Residents of a 5 km area can buy and sell at this joint Bangladesh-India hut called ‘Bholaganj Border Hut’.

Incidentally, Border Hut will have 24 stalls from Bangladesh and 26 stalls from India. The market will be open from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and Wednesday of the week.

Companiganj upazila administration said that the name of the place where the border hut of India and Bangladesh will be located is Bholaganj. As a result, the hut has been launched under the name of Bholaganj Border Hut. Locally produced products will be sold in the haat and the residents of the 5 km area of the haat will have the opportunity to buy and sell the products. A buyer can purchase products for a maximum of 200 dollars in Bangladeshi taka in one day.

In 2018, through a formal agreement, a decision was taken to build a border haat to expand trade between Bangladesh and India. In continuation of this, the work of this proposed border hut on an acre of land at Companyganj, Sylhet, Bangladesh and India’s zero point (within India) began.