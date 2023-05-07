3 SSC candidates injured after fan falls on them at exam centre

Three candidates of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) were injured after a ceiling fan fell on them at a centre in Sirajganj during the examination on Sunday.

The incident happened at Haje Ahmed Ali Aliah Kamil Madrasha centre.

Injured three are the students of Chilgachha Dakhil madrasa in Sadar upazila.

MD Dulal, the centre secretary and headteacher of Alokdia Islamia Fazil Degree Model Madrasa, said, “A fan of room no 6 of the centre had fell down just 20 minutes before the examination started. Three candidates sustained minor injuries. After giving first aid, they were able to sit-for today’s exam.”

“The fan has been set up three yeras ago. Suddenly, it fell down today, ” said Haje Ahmed Ali Aliah Kamil Madrasha’s acting headteacher Md Abdul Monayem.