Man stabbed dead by uncle in Moulvibazar

A man was reportedly stabbed to death by his uncle in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at Gazipur Tea Garden of the upazila at around 7.15 pm.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Goalar, 30, son of Kamal Goalar, a resident of the tea garden area.

Quoting locals, Kulaura Police Station sub-inspector Salauddin Mifta said Sunil locked into a fight with his uncle Chandra Goala over a trivial matter. At one stage of the fight, Chandra Goara stabbed the victim with a sharp weapon and fled away from the spot, leaving him critically injured.

Sunil was rushed taken to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The body will be sent to a hospital morgue and police are trying to arrest the accused.