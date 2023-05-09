PM Sheikh Hasina returns home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home from London on Tuesday morning wrapping up her 15-day official visit to Japan, the US and the UK.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the premier, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:05am.

Earlier, the flight departed Heathrow International Airport, London, at 6:25pm on Monday (London Time).

On April 25 last, Hasina left Dhaka for Tokyo on a four-day official visit to Japan on the first leg of her official three-nation visit. She went to Japan at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.

During her stay in Tokyo, the Bangladesh PM met Emperor of Japan Naruhito, held summit meeting with her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.

She and her Japanese counterpart witnessed the exchange of eight instruments, mostly memorandums of cooperation signed between Dhaka and Tokyo to boost cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, metro-rail, industrial up-gradation, ship-recycling, customs matters, intellectual property, defense, ICT and cyber security.

She also attended an investment summit and a community reception as well as handed over the “Friends of Liberation War Honour” to two Japanese nationals for their special contribution to the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

Besides, Hasina held meetings separately with Foreign Minister of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi, President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Dr Tanaka Akihiko, Chairman of Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial & Economic Cooperation (JBCCEC) Fumiya Kokubu, Chairman and CEO of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Ishiguro Norihiko and President of Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League (JBPFL) Taro Aso.

On April 28, the PM left Tokyo for Washington DC on a six-day official visit to the USA on the second leg of her three-nation tour in a bid to attend the celebration of the 50 years of partnership between the World Bank and Bangladesh.

She attended a seminar titled “Reflection on 50 years of Bangladesh-World Bank Partnership” organized at the headquarters of the World Bank in Washington DC, USA on May 1.

In Washington DC, Sheikh Hasina also had meetings separately with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and President and CEO of US Chamber of Commerce Suzanne P. Clark.

Besides, she attended a high-level executive roundtable with the US business delegation and a community reception.

On May 04, the premier left Washington DC for London on a five-day official visit to the UK to attend the coronation of UK’s King Charles III, hosted by Buckingham Palace on May 06.

In London, Hasina had interaction with King Charles III, a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

She also attended the Commonwealth Leaders Event, the King’s reception for heads of states, governments and overseas representatives at Buckingham Palace in advance of the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort, and a community reception.

She had a meeting with and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema there.

Besides, PM Hasina had interactions with Presidents of Egypt and Rwanda, Prime Ministers of Sierra Leone, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Gambia, Namibia and Uganda in the coronation programme of King Charles III.