‘Dhaka, Delhi satisfied over bilateral cooperation’

Bangladesh and India have expressed satisfaction at the level of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

This satisfaction was expressed when Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka, reports UNB.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

“Both sides have expressed satisfaction at the level of bilateral cooperation in various fields,” he said.

During the meeting, they discussed the South Asian regional economy amid the emerging situation in the backdrop of the post-Covid pandemic and Ukraine War.

Besides, they also discussed the 6th Indian Ocean Conference to be held on May 12 and 13 in Dhaka, and the G20 summit to be held in India in September.

The premier hoped India will make significant contribution for advancing the interest of the people of the developed and least developed countries.

Sheikh Hasina conveyed her regards to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar thanked Bangladesh for hosting the 6th Indian Ocean Conference. Bangladesh’s participation is very big, he said.

PM’s Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM’s Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma and Indian Deputy High Commissioner Dr Binoy George were present.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived Dhaka on Thursday evening on a two-day official visit to attend the 6th Indian Ocean Conference.